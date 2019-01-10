/Unitedbank
Freshman Tamya Blasingame has given the high-flying Lady Trojans a scoring boost. (Photo: Walter Geiger)

Lady Trojans on 10-game winning streak, atop region

Walter Geiger
Thursday, January 10. 2019
The LC Lady Trojans have won 10 straight games since a Dec. 1 loss to Upson-Lee and are now 13-2 overall and 3-0 in region play.

On Dec. 18, Lamar routed Bremen 73-46 here. Freshman Tamya Blasingame led LC with 23 points while Tomiyah Alford added 22.

The locals then moved on to a Christmas tournament at Social Circle which they won. LC routed the host team 75-30 in round one. Alford had 22 points while Madisyn Scandrett pumped in 20. In the final, Lamar routed Pinecrest Academy 54-26. No box score information was available for that game.

The Lady Trojans opened the new year with a with a 71-21 region win at Jordan Jan. 2. Alford had 20 points while Blasingame knocked in 13.

On Jan. 4, the LC girls battled Wheeler High of Marietta in a game the boys did not schedule. LC coach Adam Ballard was attempting to get quality competition for his team. LC came away with the win 49-37. Alford had 18 points while Blasingame had 13.

Meanwhile, the Trojans are 4-10 overall and 1-2 in region competition.

They lost to Bremen 58-41 Dec. 18. They lost both their games in the tournament at Social Circle, falling 55-50 to the host team and 58-46 to Pinecrest Academy. LC got its first region win Jan. 2 at Jordan 63-52. No box score information was available for the boys games.
