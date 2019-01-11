Lifelong educator Susan Byars is stepping down from her position as the District 3 member of the Lamar County Board of Education. Byars was first elected to the board in 2000. She has been a teacher, administrator, served briefly as school superintendent and has worked at Gordon State College.
"I have always believed that, if you're not effective in what you're doing, its probably time for you to discontinue the activity. I find myself in a situation where I can no longer be an effective voice on the board. With this in mind, I have decided to retire from education in Lamar County by resigning my position on the Board of Education," Byars said. Byars last ran for re-election in 2016 without opposition.
(Note: Byars penned a lengthy statement on her resignation that will appear as a letter to the editor in the 1.15.19 print edition of The Herald Gazette)
Susan Byars
Updated: Susan Byars stepping down from school board
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks