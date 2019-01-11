Crawford murder suspects denied bond

A Clayton County prostitute and her accomplice in the shooting death of Roderick Crawford, 46, of Barnesville have had initial hearings in Upson County and been denied bond.
Kiera Williams, 18, and Cameron Jones, 20, are charged with felony murder, malice murder, kidnapping and firearms charges in the case. Williams is being held in Upson County. Jones is being held in Clayton County.
Investigators say Crawford was robbed and killed after contacting Williams through an online escort service. His body was found behind a trailer at 1414 Grantling Street in the crime-riddled Lincoln Park area of Thomaston Jan. 3. Jones' grandparents once lived in the trailer.
GBI crime scene investigators work in the area where the body of Roderick Crawford was found at 1414 Grantling St. in Thomaston Jan. 4. Crawford was robbed and shot to death after contacting an 18-year-old prostitute through an online escort service. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
