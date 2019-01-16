/Unitedbank
/Eedition

MLK theme: King’s vision

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Top Stories
Wednesday, January 16. 2019
The annual Martin Luther king Day celebration here Jan. 21 will begin at 8:30 a.m. at the E.P. Roberts Center with a continental breakfast. Celebrants will then march to the courthouse for a brief service. No keynote speaker has yet been confirmed.

After the courthouse ceremony, marchers will return to East Mt. Sinai Baptist Church. This year’s theme is ‘King’s Vision: Humanity Tied in a Single Garment of Destiny”.

For more information, contact Barbara Minter at 770-584-4361.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette