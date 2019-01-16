MLK theme: King’s vision

The annual Martin Luther king Day celebration here Jan. 21 will begin at 8:30 a.m. at the E.P. Roberts Center with a continental breakfast. Celebrants will then march to the courthouse for a brief service. No keynote speaker has yet been confirmed.
After the courthouse ceremony, marchers will return to East Mt. Sinai Baptist Church. This year’s theme is ‘King’s Vision: Humanity Tied in a Single Garment of Destiny”.
For more information, contact Barbara Minter at 770-584-4361.
