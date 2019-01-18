See the super blood wolf moon eclipse this weekend

Mother Nature is dishing up a triple threat for us at the end of the weekend. Late Sunday and early Monday morning, there will be a super blood wolf moon eclipse. It’s a combination of three separate things – a super moon, a wolf moon and a lunar eclipse. A super moon is a new or full moon that happens at the time of the month when the moon is closest to Earth in its orbit. The wolf moon is just another name for the first full moon of the year, according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac. And then there’s the blood moon. It’s a lunar eclipse that causes the moon’s appearance to change as it enters Earth’s shadow. It turns it a rusty, red color.
Please login
or register
to read the rest of this story.