The six kayakers who tried to shoot rain-swollen Potato Creek Jan. 5 took unnecessary risk and were guilty of trespassing, local DNR Ranger Keith Page reported last week.
“Boating is not allowed on non-navigable waterways. The property owners own to the center of the creek. Kayaking the creek is no different than walking down it. If they did not have permission from the landowners, then they were trespassing,” Page said.
DNR Ranger: Trapped kayakers broke law
