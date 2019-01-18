/Unitedbank
/Eedition

DNR Ranger: Trapped kayakers broke law

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Headlines
Friday, January 18. 2019
The six kayakers who tried to shoot rain-swollen Potato Creek Jan. 5 took unnecessary risk and were guilty of trespassing, local DNR Ranger Keith Page reported last week.

“Boating is not allowed on non-navigable waterways. The property owners own to the center of the creek. Kayaking the creek is no different than walking down it. If they did not have permission from the landowners, then they were trespassing,” Page said.

Please login or register to read the rest of this story.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette