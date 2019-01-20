/Unitedbank
Donterious Frye is wanted for an assault on a female police officer.

Updated: Monroe County man wanted for assault on female BPD officer

Walter Geiger
Sunday, January 20. 2019
BPD investigators are searching for 20-year-old Donterious Frye of Monroe County for an alleged assault on Officer Maria Gebelein at Waffle House early Friday morning during a brawl that followed a rap performance at a local club. Frye is wanted for felony obstruction of an officer.

Officer Gebelein was punched in the head and suffered scratches and bruises but is recovering.

If you have any information on Frye's whereabouts, call BPD at 770.358.1244 or the sheriff's office at 770.358.5159.
#1 No Thanks on 01/20/19 at 02:10 PM
Cowards are now assaulting our local law enforcement. The crowds produced by this club's Thursday night shenanigans has been an issue for years and years. They leave there intoxicated, with their illegal drugs and guns and congregate and literally take over local businesses to the point where most close during that time to stop their establishments from being wiped out by these thugs who come here from mostly surrounding areas. Its so bad good law abiding people stay away from wherever they decide to take over early each friday morning where they blatantly sit on their cars and smoke their drugs and cause trouble for the good people, store owners and the police. There are fights, gunfire, theft and other illegal activity mainly by these out of town people looking to start trouble with locals and innocents. This all stems from.the activity from the "club". But it is never held accountable even when the trouble is known to start there. It should be declared a nuisance and the doors padlocked. There have been shootings, stabbings, assaults happen there and reported here in this newspaper. Im sure there is plenty of evidence avilable to support shutting this nest down before the violence against officers dealing with the crowds escalates further. And there is obviously a direct correlation between it and the crowds that leave its premises to invade local businesses. There is no way in heck me or any of my family will be out during the time this element is in town. Huddle House should close along with all the other stores that have experienced the lawlessness that descends upon them every week. I hope Officer Gebelein recovers well. She is one of the toughest out there but one of the most fair and compassionate officers we have and the coward that struck her and ran off into the crowd should be punished to the fullest extent. I wonder if the owners (we all should know who they are and their connections) had a permit to have a rap concert or if it was known to law enforcement?
