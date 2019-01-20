BPD investigators are searching for 20-year-old Donterious Frye of Monroe County for an alleged assault on Officer Maria Gebelein at Waffle House early Friday morning during a brawl that followed a rap performance at a local club. Frye is wanted for felony obstruction of an officer.
Officer Gebelein was punched in the head and suffered scratches and bruises but is recovering.
If you have any information on Frye's whereabouts, call BPD at 770.358.1244 or the sheriff's office at 770.358.5159.
Donterious Frye is wanted for an assault on a female police officer.
Updated: Monroe County man wanted for assault on female BPD officer
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks