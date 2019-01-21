Two hurt in Hwy. 36 crash

Two people, one an eight-year-old boy, were hurt in a three-car collision Monday morning at the intersection of High Falls Road and Hwy. 36 East near I-75. All three cars were totaled in the high-impact crash.
The boy suffered a possible broken leg and head trauma and was taken to the trauma center at Macon Medical Center. An adult also had head trauma and was transported.
Multiple others were shaken up but not seriously injured. The 911 call went out at 10:45 a.m.
The crash scene on Hwy. 36 Monday morning. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
