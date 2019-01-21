From Spalding County sheriff Darrell Dix:
On January 21, 2019 at approximately 9:07am, deputies of the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of an aggravated assault at a residence on High Falls Road. When deputies arrived, they found a male identified as Syntel Brown 33 years of age, in the front yard of the residence. Mr. Brown was found to have suffered multiple stab wounds and cuts. A neighbor, along with deputies, began rendering aid to Brown until EMS could arrive. Brown has since been transported to Atlanta Medical Center for treatment.
A second person identified as Devontae Perkins, 24 years of age, was found a short distance from the residence also suffering from multiple stab wounds and cuts. He has been transported to Spalding Regional Hospital and is being treated for his wounds.
According to Sheriff Darrell Dix, “After being briefed by my investigators as to the details of the incident and those involved, I made the determination to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and ask for their assistance. At this point the investigation has been turned over to them. No other details will be released at this time as the investigation into the incident and fact gathering is
ongoing.”
Two stabbed on High Falls Road; GBI called in
