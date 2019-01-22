Skip to first row site navigation
Skip to second row site navigation
Skip to news entries
Skip to archive page
Skip to double wide sidebar
Skip to tabbed sidebar
Skip to left sidebar
Skip to right sidebar
Home
Classifieds
Community Page
Schedules
▼
Gordon Sports
LCHS Baseball
Trojan Football
Local Weather
About Us
Subscribe
Contact Us
Real Estate
Public Notices 01-22-19
Barnesville.com
Top Stories
News
Crime/Arrests
▼
Crime
Arrests
Births/Obituaries
▼
Births
Obituaries
Sports
Opinion
▼
Geiger's Counter
Food/Features
▼
Food
Features
Public Notices
Public Notices 01-22-19
Posted by
Staff Writer
in
Public Notices and Legal Advertising
Tuesday, January 22. 2019
Please
login
or
register
to read the rest of this story.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (
Linear
| Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please
login
or
register
to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Login
Username
Password
First time users SIGN UP HERE!
Comments
No Thanks
about
Monroe County man wanted for assault on female BPD officer
Sun, Jan 20, 2019 - 02:10 PM
Cowards are now assaulting our local law enforcement. The crowds produced by this c [...]
Melanie Maynard
about
Couple due in court Jan. 17 on child molestation charges
Thu, Jan 10, 2019 - 07:54 PM
There are some extremely "sick in the head" people in this world!! Feel so sorry for [...]
Annette Glenn
about
Body found in Thomaston identified as Roderick Crawford
Sun, Jan 06, 2019 - 12:28 AM
I am so very sorry to learn about this. I had hoped that he would be found safe. My [...]
Recent Stories
Public Notices 01-22-19
Tuesday, January 22 2019
Sheriff's Report
Tuesday, January 22 2019
Two stabbed on High Falls Road; GBI called in
Monday, January 21 2019
Two hurt in Hwy. 36 crash
Monday, January 21 2019
The story of how Michael King Jr. became Martin Luther King Jr.
Monday, January 21 2019
Archives
January 2019
December 2018
Recent...
Older...
Copyright
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Powered by
s9y
&
Optional Necessity
•
Admin
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette