Game & Fish banquet is Thursday at First Baptist Church

The 23rd. annual Barnesville Game & Fish Banquet will be held Thursday, Jan. 24 at First Baptist Church. Free seminars begin at 6 p.m. with the banquet to follow at 7 p.m.
The keynote address will be delivered by Kyle Woodfin of Legacy Outdoor Ministries in Hawkinsville. His father, Woody Woodfin, spoke at the banquet several years ago.
The menu will feature barbecued pork, fried fish and all the trimmings. Over 75 door prizes will be presented. You must be present to win.
Tickets are $10 and available at Akins Farm & Home and the church office. For more information, call 770-358-2353.
Keynote speaker Kyle Woodfin.
