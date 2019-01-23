The U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue announced Tuesday that all Farm Service Agency (FSA) offices will reopen to provide additional administrative services to farmers and ranchers during the lapse in federal funding.
"At President Trump's direction, we have been working to alleviate the effects of the lapse in federal funding as best we can, and we are happy to announce the reopening of FSA offices for certain services," Perdue said. "The FSA provides vital support for farmers and ranchers and they count on those services being available. We want to offer as much assistance as possible until the partial government shutdown is resolved."
Starting on Thursday, Jan. 24, Farm Service Agency offices will put employees back to work full-time for two weeks. After two weeks, assuming the department is still without funding, they will be open three days a week until the shutdown concludes.
This signed indicated the closure of the local FSA office last week. NRCS has been operating. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
FSA offices will reopen Thursday
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks