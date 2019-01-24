/Unitedbank
Updated: Do you recognize any of these people?

Walter Geiger
Thursday, January 24. 2019
BPD investigators are seeking identities of any and all those in this surveillance still shot from the Barnesville Waffle House taken Jan. 18 at about 2 a.m. A brawl ensued shortly after the photo was taken. Law enforcement was summoned and BPD officer Marie Gebelein was punched in the head during the melee.

A manhunt is on for Donterious Frye, 20, of Monroe County who has a criminal record there. He is about 5-10 with a slim build. When arrested, he faces a charge of felony obstruction for punching officer Gebelein.

Those in the photo are possible suspects and/or witnesses. If you have information, call police at 770-358-1244.
#1 No Thanks on 01/24/19 at 03:53 PM
Well picture says it all. Too many people in such small area. Thank goodness no one started shooting.
