BPD investigators are seeking identities of any and all those in this surveillance still shot from the Barnesville Waffle House taken Jan. 18 at about 2 a.m. A brawl ensued shortly after the photo was taken. Law enforcement was summoned and BPD officer Marie Gebelein was punched in the head during the melee.
A manhunt is on for Donterious Frye, 20, of Monroe County who has a criminal record there. He is about 5-10 with a slim build. When arrested, he faces a charge of felony obstruction for punching officer Gebelein.
Those in the photo are possible suspects and/or witnesses. If you have information, call police at 770-358-1244.
Updated: Do you recognize any of these people?
