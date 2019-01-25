The LC Lady Trojans (18-2, 8-0) are at home tonight and Saturday night for key region contests as the regular season winds down and the playoffs approach.
Heard County comes to town tonight and Temple rolls in Saturday. Girls action begins at 6 p.m. with the boys to follow.
The Lady Trojans, who still have not cracked the state rankings despite their stellar record, got two region wins last week.
Senior superstar Tomiyah Alford has been on fire for the Lady Trojans. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
Updated: Red hot Lady Trojans at home Friday and Saturday nights
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks