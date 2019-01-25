The annual Daddy-Daughter Dance, sponsored by First United Methodist Church, will be held Saturday, Feb. 2 from 6-9 p.m. at the civic center. Tickets are $5 and available at the church office, Ace Hardware and Goggans Florist. This is a dress up event designed to give fathers a chance to spend quality time with their daughters during the Valentine season.
Local artist Tinn Man will serve as DJ. Photos will be taken by Reflections Photography.
For more information, call the church office at 770-358-1494
Emma Kate Melton and Shane Melton enjoyed dancing the night away at the Dad Daughter Dance at a previous dance. Shane is instrumental in planning this year’s dance.
Daddy-Daughter Dance set for Feb. 2
