Kiera Williams is led into court in Upson County Tuesday afternoon. GBI agent Josh Ayer testified Williams shot Roderick Crawford in the back of the head as he begged for his life. (Photo: Walter Geiger)

Updated: Bond denied for alleged prostitute in escort service murder case

Walter Geiger
Tuesday, January 29. 2019
One of two suspects in the murder of Roderick Crawford of Barnesville was denied bond at a preliminary hearing Tuesday afternoon in Upson County superior court.

Original information from the court was that Cameron Jones, 20, would appear Tuesday but his codefendant Kiera Williams entered the courtroom instead, surprising even the court reporter. GBI agent Josh Ayer was the lone witness called. He testified Crawford, 46, fought and begged for his life before he died.

#1 KATHY ANTHONY on 01/29/19 at 03:03 PM
What a senseless tragedy. Prayers continue for the family. Maybe this evil young lady will know soon how it feels to beg for your life. May God have mercy on your soul. 😡
#2 Annette Glenn on 01/29/19 at 08:28 PM
What could make a person so totally cold and without compassion? To murder an innocent person while they begged for their life. And the defense will try to make the murderer into the victim. No.
