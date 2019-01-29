One of two suspects in the murder of Roderick Crawford of Barnesville was denied bond at a preliminary hearing Tuesday afternoon in Upson County superior court.
Original information from the court was that Cameron Jones, 20, would appear Tuesday but his codefendant Kiera Williams entered the courtroom instead, surprising even the court reporter. GBI agent Josh Ayer was the lone witness called. He testified Crawford, 46, fought and begged for his life before he died.
Kiera Williams is led into court in Upson County Tuesday afternoon. GBI agent Josh Ayer testified Williams shot Roderick Crawford in the back of the head as he begged for his life. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
