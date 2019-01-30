Patricia 'Pat' Coffey

Mrs. Patricia “Pat” Ann Coffey, age 74, of Barnesville, Georgia, passed away on Friday, January 25, 2019, at her residence.
Mrs. Coffey was born on Tuesday, February 1, 1944, to the late Lloyd McDaniel and Virginia Page McDaniel. She is also preceded in death by her son, Mark Pruitt; brother, Tommy McDaniel; sister, Rita Nicholson.
Pat worked at Ken’s Cleaners as a receiving clerk and was a member of Deliverance Center Church. She loved flowers and gardening, spending time with her grandchildren and enjoyed hiking in the woods.
Pat is survived by her husband of 40 years, Herman Richie Coffey; children, Tommy Jones, Wade Pruitt, Holly Ann Caraway (Matthew), Brant Coffey (Kristy), Renee English (Michael); 11 grandchildren; Aston, Riley Ann, T.J., Emmarie, and 10 great-grandchildren; sisters, Marlene Beckstrom (Robert), Brenda Beecher, Sue Golden (Ray), Kathy Parker (Robert) and numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral service for Mrs. Patricia Ann Coffey was held at 2 p.m. on Monday, January 28, 2019 at Breedlove Memorial Chapel with Reverend Allen Massengale officiating. Interment followed in Greenwood Cemetery. The family received friends at Williams-Westbury Funeral Home on Sunday, January 27, 2019 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.
