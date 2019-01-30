Jason Wade Wilson, age 42, of Barnesville, Georgia, passed away on Friday, January 25, 2019, at his residence.
Jason was born on Thursday, September 23, 1976 to the late Kelly Wade Wilson and Mrs. Mable Moore Wilson.
He is preceded in death by his daughter, Freya Elizabeth Wade Wilson. Jason worked as a shop foreman for Peach State Freightliner and was a member of New Life Baptist Church. He enjoyed spear fishing, hunting, boating, diving and spending time outdoors.
Jason is survived by his sons, Byron Wilson and Wyatt Wilson; mother, Mable Moore Wilson; brothers and sister-in-law, Cary Wilson, Rodney and Kim Wilson; sister and brother-in-law, Elisa and Mike Wheeless; special aunt, Betty Barlow; several other aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
A funeral service for Mr. Jason Wade Wilson will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, January 30, 2019 at Breedlove Memorial Chapel with Reverend Brian Moore and Reverend Audie Wells officiating. Interment will follow in Lamar Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends at Williams-Westbury Funeral Home on Tuesday, January 29, 2019 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Williams-Westbury Funeral Home, 526 College Drive, Barnesville, is serving the Wilson family.