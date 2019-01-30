/Unitedbank
Bluesman Willis at Gordon Thursday

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Features
Wednesday, January 30. 2019
The Gordon State College History Club is presenting “An Evening of Blues,” with Jontavious Willis.

Willis, a traditional bluesman, plays all types of blues and will perform on the stage of the Gordon State College Student Center Auditorium Thursday, Jan. 31 from 4 to 6 p.m.

Tickets are available at the door and admission is $3 for students, $7 for community members and $5 for faculty and staff.

For more information on Willis, visit http://jontaviouswillis.com.
