Bluesman Willis at Gordon Thursday

The Gordon State College History Club is presenting “An Evening of Blues,” with Jontavious Willis.
Willis, a traditional bluesman, plays all types of blues and will perform on the stage of the Gordon State College Student Center Auditorium Thursday, Jan. 31 from 4 to 6 p.m.
Tickets are available at the door and admission is $3 for students, $7 for community members and $5 for faculty and staff.
For more information on Willis, visit http://jontaviouswillis.com.
