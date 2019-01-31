Milner council reverses course on library funding

By Kay S. Pedrotti
A tie-breaking vote by Mayor Joe Bostwick last week insured that the Milner Library will continue to receive $13,896 annually from city sales tax funds through the end of fiscal year 2019.
The special called meeting Jan. 28 was packed with citizens, many of whom had comments on both sides of the question whether to continue library funding in the “operations” phase after construction is completed. At its regular meeting Jan. 28, the council had voted 3-2 to “de-fund” the library by withdrawing the same sales tax revenue amount that was considered “construction funding.”
The Milner library construction project has languished for years but the building is near completion now. (Staff photo)
