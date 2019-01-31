Woman okay after SUV hit by train

A Barnesville woman was shaken up but not seriously injured Thursday afternoon when her Toyota SUV was struck by a Norfolk Southern work train at the Aldora Street crossing Thursday afternoon.
Officers on the scene said the driver has a hearing impairment that could have contributed to the collision.
A small dog in the SUV also escaped unscathed.
The 911 dispatch went out at 4:52 p.m.
The damaged SUV is loaded onto a rollback at the crash scene. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
