/Unitedbank
/Eedition
The damaged SUV is loaded onto a rollback at the crash scene. (Photo: Walter Geiger)

Woman okay after SUV hit by train

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Headlines
Thursday, January 31. 2019
A Barnesville woman was shaken up but not seriously injured Thursday afternoon when her Toyota SUV was struck by a Norfolk Southern work train at the Aldora Street crossing Thursday afternoon.

Officers on the scene said the driver has a hearing impairment that could have contributed to the collision.

A small dog in the SUV also escaped unscathed.

The 911 dispatch went out at 4:52 p.m.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette