/Unitedbank
/Eedition

No appointee yet for Byars’ school board seat

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Headlines
Friday, February 1. 2019
School board members and administrators are still looking at candidates to replace District 3 member Susan Byars who resigned earlier this year.

Please login or register to read the rest of this story.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette