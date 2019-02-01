The Trojan and Lady Trojan soccer teams have issued an attendance challenge to the community for their first home matches of the season Tuesday, Feb. 5. Both teams play Jackson in the first round of the annual Trojan Cup tournament.
The Lady Trojans, coached by Wayne Calvert, kick off at 5:30 p.m. at Trojan Field. The Trojans, led by first year head coach Ed Jules, play at 7:30 p.m.
The coaches and players want to hit an attendance of 500 for the matches and have issued the 500 fan challenge. Admission for the matches is $7.
For more information, visit lamarcountyathletics.com.
LC soccer issues 500 fan challenge
