Miss Aleasha Ann Burch, age 47, of Barnesville, GA passed away on Saturday, February 2, 2019 at Upson Regional Medical Center.
Aleasha was born in Atlanta, GA on Wednesday, June 16, 1971 to the late Ellis Burch and Mrs. Bennie Pierce Burch. She worked for Christian Ministries Hospice as an LPN. She was the Valedictorian of her 2003 Griffin Tech graduating class. Aleasha loved going to concerts, especially Motley Crew. She was an avid UGA fan. She loved her family, friends and animals.
Aleasha is survived by her mother, Bennie Burch; brother, Clay Burch; fiancé’, Matt Daniel; uncle, Wayne and Dianne Pierce; aunt, Dewilda Wood; several cousins.
A funeral service for Miss Aleasha Burch will be held on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. in the Breedlove Memorial Chapel with Reverend Garth Forster officiating. Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery. Friends may visit the family on Friday evening from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider making a donation to the Atlanta Humane Society (atlantahumane.org) or to any other no-kill animal shelter. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.williams-westburyfuneralhome.com
Williams-Westbury Funeral Home, 526 College Drive, Barnesville is serving the Burch family.
