Mr. Rennie “R.O.” Owen Sullivan, age 72, of Barnesville, Georgia, passed away on Sunday, February 3, 2019, at Spalding Regional Hospital.
Rennie was born on Monday, April 8, 1946 to the late William Alonzo Sullivan and the late Eldee Owens Sullivan. He worked as a foreman for Floyd S. Pike and was a U.S. Marine, having served 2 terms in Vietnam. Rennie graduated from Gordon Military School. He enjoyed farming, cattle, tractors, evening rides on his side by side, and a good steak.
Rennie is survived by his wife of 50 years, Rita Sullivan; children, Karen Bloodworth, Darren Sumner, Melinda McCarty, and Rene’ Spafford; grandchildren, Leslie Ann Sumner, Sebastian Hahn, Abbey Walker, Anthony Walker, Frank Spafford, and Austin Wiley; great-grandchild, Bella Wiley.
A funeral service for Mr. Rennie Sullivan will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at Breedlove Memorial Chapel with Pastor Chip Garrison officiating. The family will receive friends at Williams-Westbury Funeral Home on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 from 6:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M.
To sign the online registry or to send a condolence online, please do so at www.williams-westburyfuneralhome.com
Williams-Westbury Funeral Home, 526 College Drive, Barnesville, is serving the Sullivan family.
