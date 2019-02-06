By Kay S. Pedrotti
A tie-breaking vote by Mayor Joe Bostwick last week insured that the Milner Library will continue to receive $13,896 annually from city sales tax funds through the end of fiscal year 2019.
The special called meeting Jan. 28 was packed with citizens, many of whom had comments on both sides of the question whether to continue library funding in the “operations” phase after construction is completed.
Milner library gets sales tax funds after all
