STAR students, teachers announced

Lamar County’s STAR students and STAR teachers were recently announced, including Lamar County High School’s Alexandria Elizabeth Hatten who selected LeslieAnne Wil- liams as her STAR teacher, St. George’s Episcopal School’s Sara Elizabeth Davidson who selected Tracey Muise as her STAR teacher and two students from Rock Springs High School since they earned the same score, Annie Grace Pasley who selected Annie Johnston as her STAR teacher and McKenzie Faith Sorrow who selected Rebecca Bowen as her STAR teacher.
The Student Teacher Achievement Recognition (STAR) program, is now in its 61st year and is locally spon- sored by the Kiwanis Club. The winning STAR student will be announced during the Chamber Awards Banquet on Feb. 21. Since its creation by the Georgia Chamber of Commerce, the STAR program has honored nearly 27,000 students and the teachers they have selected as having had the most influence on their academic achievement.
To obtain the 2019 STAR nomination, graduating high school seniors must have the highest score on a single test date on the SAT and be in the top 10 percent or top 10 students of their class based on grade point average.
