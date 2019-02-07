Christine Koon

Mrs. Christine Caraway Koon, known to everyone as “Aunt Chrissie”, age 95, of Barnesville, passed away February 4, 2019, at Riverside Nursing Home in Thomaston. She was born in Bainbridge, daughter of the late Thomas Peeler Caraway and Josephine Paramore Caraway. She worked for Thomaston Mills, retiring at the age of 60. She attended The Rock Baptist Church for many years and was currently a member of Aldora United Methodist Church in Barnesville. Mrs. Koon enjoyed cooking, working in her yard and catering.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Calvin Marion “June Bug” Koon, brothers and sisters, Sam Caraway, Elberta Caraway Edwards, J. D. Caraway, Wilmer Caraway, Irene Caraway Thomas and Mildred Caraway Young, two nephews, Willard Thomas and Jackie Caraway.
Aunt Chrissie is survived by numerous nieces and nephews and her sister-in-law: Helen Caraway.
Funeral service will be held on Thursday, February 7, at 2 p.m., in the chapel of Moody-Daniel Funeral Home with Rev. Arianna Eberle officiating. Burial will follow in Fincher Memorial Cemetery in Meansville. Friends may visit the family on Thursday, 12-2 p.m., at the funeral home.
Flowers will be accepted, but those wishing to make donations may do so to Aldora United Methodist Church, 515 Five Points Road, Milner, GA 30257.
