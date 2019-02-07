John Flath resigned his position as head football coach Thursday morning during a meeting with LCHS principal Dr. David Boland. Flath faced a major rebuilding project when he arrived here prior to the 2017 season and has been a steadying influence on the program which some thought had been in decline after a 2013 appearance in the state championship game.
Trojan coach John Flath resigned his post Thursday morning. (File photo)
Flath resigns as LC head football coach
