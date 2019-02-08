Mrs. Clara M. Barnes 83, of 108 14th Street Barnesville transitioned on February 6 at the Well Star Spalding Regional Medical Center. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday February 13, 2019 1`pm at the Greater Springhill Missionary Baptist Church. Pastor Craig Ogletree will officiate, and interment will be held following the services in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 5 – 7 pm. Services are under the direction of Trice Funeral Home Inc. of Barnesville.
Mrs. Barnes is survived by Four daughters Ms. Nadine Barnes of Barnesville, Mrs. Charlene (Arthur) Maddux of Atlanta, Ms. Alicia Barnes, and Ms. Wendy Barnes both of Barnesville. Two Sons Mr. Thomas J. (Linda) Barnes of Warner Robins, GA and Mr. Terry Barnes of Barnesville. Ten Grandchildren, Twenty-Three Great-Grandchildren, and other grandchildren also survive. One sister Ms. Mary H. Barber of Orlando, Florida. One brother Mr. Will Farley of Barnesville, and a Sister-in-law Ms. Carolyn Goss of Orlando, Florida. A host of Nieces, Nephews, Cousins, and many dear friends whom all will miss her presence.
Clara M. Barnes
