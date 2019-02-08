Mrs. Dorothy A. Fallings 81 formerly of 169 Skyler Road Milner GA. Transitioned on Wednesday January 30. 2019 at Eternal Hope Hospice. Funeral Services was held on Saturday February 2, 2019 at the Bethel Baptist Church. Rev Charles Dumas Sr. officiated, and interment was held in the Mt. Sinai C.M.E Church. Services was under the direction of Trice Funeral Home Inc. of Barnesville.
Dot leaves behind to cherish her memory, her husband of 65 years, Lewis Fallings, Sr. of Griffin, GA; children, Lewis Fallings, Jr. (Barbara), of Stephens City, VA, Willie James Fallings (Barbara Ann) and Rickey Fallings (Yvonne) of Milner, GA; sisters, Elizabeth Dumas and Georgennie Dumas of Barnesville, GA; a devoted sister-in-law, Catherine Burden of Zebulon, GA; and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, many extended relatives and close friends.
Dorothy A. Fallings
