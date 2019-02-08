Super sports Saturday on tap here

The Lamar Lady Trojans play in the title game of the Region 5AA girls basketball tournament Saturday which is the premiere event of what promises to be a super sports Saturday here.
The Lady Trojans eliminated Heard County 63-51 in the semifinals Thursday night behind 20 points from Taschanda Castlin and will face Bremen Saturday at 6 p.m. Bremen upset #2 seed Callaway in the semis.
The Trojans were eliminated in the first round.
There is also a full slate of action in the Trojan Cup soccer tournament Saturday with games at the LCMS field and Trojan Field beginning at 11 a.m.
The Trojans lost a heartbreaker on penalty kicks to Jackson Tuesday and face Jordan at 11 a.m. at Trojan Field.
The Lady Trojans topped Jackson 3-1 in round one and face Upson-Lee at 1:30 p.m. at the stadium.
Multi-sport star Tomiyah Alford (5) will lead the Lady Trojans as they battle Bremen for the Region 5AA tournament title Saturday at 6 p.m. at the LC gym. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
