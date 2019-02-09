The Lamar County Lady Trojans defeated Bremen 54-45 Saturday night here to win the Region 5AA tournament.
The game was halted for a long period in the seond half when Lady Trojan Trinity Fuller suffered a serious leg injury involving a fracture after a collision on the court. Fuller was splinted on the floor and taken by ambulance to the Macon Medical Center.
The Lady Trojans, coaches and cheerleaders huddled together to pray for Fuller who was named to the all-tournament team.
Star Tomiyah Alford had 24 points to lead LC (24-2) and was the only Lady Trojan in double figures.
Adam Ballard's team moves on to host a state tournament first round game next week.
TROJAN CUP SOCCER:
Round two finals Saturday
LC Trojans 5 Jordan 0
LC Lady Trojans 7 Upson-Lee 0
Tomiyah Alford had 24 points Saturday to lead the Lady Trojans to the region tournament title and a #1 seed heading into the state tournament next week.
Lady Trojans win title game marred by serious injury
