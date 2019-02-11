Reverend Herbert Torbert, age 87, of Barnesville, passed away on Sunday, February 10, 2019, at his home.
Rev. Torbert was born Tuesday, December 22, 1931, to the late Herbert Willis Torbert, Sr. and the late Ollie Jo McCord Torbert. He is preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Corley Torbert; his sister, Jeanette Torbert Brinkley and son in-law, Richard H. Coley. Rev. Torbert retired from the William Carter Company after 50 years. He also retired as a minister from Mt. Zion Baptist Church where he served as pastor for many years. He loved fishing, hunting and archery.
Mr. Torbert is survived by his daughter, Sandra Coley of Meansville; sons, Jimmy Torbert and Scott Torbert both of Barnesville; grandchildren, Joshua Torbert of Okaya, Japan, Amanda and Talvin Robbins of Meansville, and Sandra Torbert of Barnesville; great-grandchildren, Michael Coley, Ricci Coley and Kaylie Robbins; brother and sister in-law, Homer Dave and Beth Torbert of Barnesville; sister, Jeanelle Vestel of Dixon, TN several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service for Reverend Herbert Torbert will be held at 2:00 P.M. at Mount Zion Baptist Church in the Piedmont Community on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 with Reverend Ken English and Reverend Franklin Gibson officiating. Interment will follow in Mount Zion Baptist Church cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday evening from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M.
To sign the online registry or to send a condolence online, please do so at www.williams-westburyfuneralhome.com
Williams- Westbury Funeral Home, 526 College Drive, Barnesville, is serving the Torbert family.
Reverend Herbert Torbert
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks