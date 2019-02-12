Joshua Swatts appointed to school board

Joshua Swatts has been appointed to fill the unexpired term of Susan Byars on the Lamar County Board of Education. Swatts will represent district 3. The school board made the appointment at its regular meeting Monday night. The current term runs through Dec. 31, 2020.
Swatts is a graduate of the local school system. He and his wife Brandi have four children, three of whom are students in the system.
Byars resigned earlier this year, saying she no longer felt she was an effective voice on the board.
