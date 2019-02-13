Barnesville police investigators are seeking the man pictured above in connection with the theft of checks and subsequent fraud. He allegedly stole a quantity of checks from a local business and has since attempted to pass some of them elsewhere.
The theft took place on the afternoon of Sunday, Jan .27.
If you have information as to the suspect's identity, contact BPD at 770.358.1244.
Suspect in alleged theft.
Updated: Man sought for questioning in theft of checks, fraud
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks