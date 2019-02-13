/Unitedbank
Suspect in alleged theft.

Updated: Man sought for questioning in theft of checks, fraud

Walter Geiger
Wednesday, February 13. 2019
Barnesville police investigators are seeking the man pictured above in connection with the theft of checks and subsequent fraud. He allegedly stole a quantity of checks from a local business and has since attempted to pass some of them elsewhere.

The theft took place on the afternoon of Sunday, Jan .27.

If you have information as to the suspect's identity, contact BPD at 770.358.1244.
#1 No Thanks on 02/13/19 at 01:36 PM
Samuel L Jackson?
