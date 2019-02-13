Young track stars from the local primary and elementary schools who make up a team known as Georgia Horsepower had stellar results in the TFCUSA Indoor National Championships over the weekend in Birmingham. The speedsters range in age from 6-10 and are coached by LCHS track coach James Hickenbotham.
Makayla Watts, who is ranked #5 in the nation, won the 400 meters, breaking the meet record with a time of 68.48.
Georgia Horsepower team members who had a stellar performance in Birmingham over the weekend are (l-r) Juliana Gotell, Harmony Flewellen, Makayla Watts, Alonah Williams, Christian Sullivan, Landon Hamrick and Walt Wallace.
Tiny track stars soar indoors
