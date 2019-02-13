Having been raised in her mother’s Barnesville dance studio, Marianna Ozier is accustomed to the spotlight but no stage she has graced came close to the opportunity she took advantage on Super Bowl Sunday.
Marianna danced in the halftime show at the big game - one of the most watched events in the world each year. She was within touching distance of Maroon 5 lead singer Adam Levine when he leapt off the stage and into the crowd of concert fans on the turf at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
Marianna Ozier (far left) and some of her Dance FX teammates prior to their performance in the Super Bowl halftime show Feb. 3.
Marianna Ozier performs at Super Bowl
