The LC Lady Trojans (24-2, 12-0) host Monticello (15-13, 8-6) in the first round of the Class AA state tournament tonight.
Tipoff at the LC gym is set for 7 p.m. Monticello enters the tourney as the #4 seed from Region 8AA. LC is the #1 seed from Region 5AA.
A win would propel LC into the second round where they would host the winner of a first round game pitting KIPP vs. Model. That game would likely be played Wednesday, Feb. 20. Top-ranked Dodge County would be LC’s most likely opponent in the Elite 8 should they survive the first two rounds.
LC went to the Sweet 16 last year before being eliminated by Rabun County.
Lamar will be without junior standout Trinity Fuller who suffered a severe leg injury in last Friday's win over Bremen in the region title game. Fuller suffered a ruptured artery in her leg and extensive ligament damage. She spent several days in ICU at the Macon Medical Center. There is hope she can attend tonight's playoff game to cheer on her teammates.
Lady Trojan coach Adam Ballard has won two straight region titles, breaking a drought that dated back to 1989. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
Lady Trojans host round one playoff game tonight
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks