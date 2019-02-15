UPDATE: Despite missing 14 free throws and being ice cold from behind the three-point arc, the Lady Trojans gutted out a 63-62 win over Monticello Friday night in a game that went down to the last three tenths of a second. Injured starter Trinity Fuller was not present but watched on a live video feed in her room at the Macon Medical Center. Fuller nearly lost her leg after a severe injury a week ago that ruptured an artery in her leg.
The LC Lady Trojans (24-2, 12-0) host Monticello (15-13, 8-6) in the first round of the Class AA state tournament tonight.
Tipoff at the LC gym is set for 7 p.m. Monticello enters the tourney as the #4 seed from Region 8AA. LC is the #1 seed from Region 5AA.
A win would propel LC into the second round where they would host the winner of a first round game pitting KIPP vs. Model. That game would likely be played Wednesday, Feb. 20. Top-ranked Dodge County would be LC’s most likely opponent in the Elite 8 should they survive the first two rounds.
LC went to the Sweet 16 last year before being eliminated by Rabun County.
Lamar will be without junior standout Trinity Fuller who suffered a severe leg injury in last Friday's win over Bremen in the region title game. Fuller suffered a ruptured artery in her leg and extensive ligament damage. She spent several days in ICU at the Macon Medical Center. There is hope she can attend tonight's playoff game to cheer on her teammates.
Lady Trojan coach Adam Ballard has won two straight region titles, breaking a drought that dated back to 1989. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
