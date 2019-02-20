The LC Lady Trojans (25-2) host the Lady Blue Devils of Model tonight in the Sweet 16 round of the GHSA Class AA state basketball playoffs. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. at the local gym. Get there early to get a seat.
Model, the #3 seed from Region 7AA, advanced to the Sweet 16 with a 49-36 first round win over KIPP, the #2 seed from Region 6AA. Region 7AA teams went 3-1 in the first round.
Lamar is the #1 seed from Region 5AA. Region 5AA teams did not fare as well as LC was the only winner. #2 Bremen got blasted by Banks County 52-29. #3 Callaway lost 47-45 to Elbert County while #4 Heard County got blown out by Rabun County 83-43.
A win tonight would propel LC into the Elite 8 round and a matchup with the winner between Dodge County and Josey. Second ranked Dodge obliterated Jeff Davis 76-44 in the first round while Josey beat Thomasville 48-22.
Lamar remains unranked. Washington County was the only Top 10 team to lose in the first round as they fell to Bryan County 39-31.
CHECK BACK OFTEN FOR LIVE SCORING FROM THE GAME TONIGHT:
End 1st. qtr: LC: 4 Model: 19
Halftime: LC: 24 Model: 34
End 3rd. qtr. LC: 35 Model: 52
FINAL: LC: 57 Model: 67
Freshman sensation Tamya Blasingame and the Lady Trojans have a big game here tonight. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
Updated: Lady Trojans eliminated 67-57
