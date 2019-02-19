/Unitedbank
Health & Wellness event on tap

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Features
Tuesday, February 19. 2019
The Family Connections Collaborative and the local Health Department are sponsoring a Health & Wellness event Feb. 28 from 4-7 p.m. at the College and Career Academy. For more information, contact Kellie Mercer at 678-572-8286
