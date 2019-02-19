/Unitedbank
Counseling center to be constructed

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Headlines
Tuesday, February 19. 2019
Square Foot Ministries (SFM) and McIntosh Trail are collaborating on the construction of a new counseling center building here. SFM is the same charity that recently built the new Hope Tree food bank building on Carleeta Street.

Possible locations for the center are being scouted and the matter will be taken up by the county commission at a workshop meeting Jan. 14 at noon.

A fundraising drive for the project will begin soon with gift baskets, car washes, etc. For more information, contact Leslie Cantrell at 770-358-8369.
