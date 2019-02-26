As part of an attempt to gather input from citizens in its service area, Gordon State College has been hosting a series of listening sessions.
The local installment is set for Tuesday, March 5 at 4:30 p.m. in room 123 of the nursing building on campus. The public is invited to attend and offer insight and suggestions.
Those on hand to hear from citizens will be GSC president Dr. Kirk Nooks, Barnesville mayor Peter Banks and county commission chairman Charles Glass.
For more information, contact LaSha Sanders at 678-359-5015.
GSC to host listening session
