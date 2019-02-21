/Unitedbank
/Eedition
Award winners are (front, l-r) Kelly Hughes, Beverly Eskridge, Yolanda Barkley, Sera Elizabeth Davidson; (back, l-r) Kip Pelt, Truman Boyle and Cpl. Jerry Rafferzeder. STAR teacher Tracey Muise was not in attendance. (Photo: Walter Geiger)

Updated: And the winners are....

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Top Stories
Thursday, February 21. 2019
Updated: 12 hours ago
The annual community awards banquet was held Thursday night at the Farley Estate and was a sellout...

AND THE WINNERS ARE:

Citizen of the Year: Kelly Hughes

Businessperson of the Year: Kip Pelt

STAR student and teacher: Sera Elizabeth Davidson and Tracey Muise

Career Woman of the Year: Yolanda Barkley

Law Enforcement Officer of the Year: Cpl. Jerry Rafferzeder

Firefighter of the Year: Truman Boyle

Volunteer of the Year: Beverly Eskridge

Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette