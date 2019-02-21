The annual community awards banquet was held Thursday night at the Farley Estate and was a sellout...
AND THE WINNERS ARE:
Citizen of the Year: Kelly Hughes
Businessperson of the Year: Kip Pelt
STAR student and teacher: Sera Elizabeth Davidson and Tracey Muise
Career Woman of the Year: Yolanda Barkley
Law Enforcement Officer of the Year: Cpl. Jerry Rafferzeder
Firefighter of the Year: Truman Boyle
Volunteer of the Year: Beverly Eskridge
Award winners are (front, l-r) Kelly Hughes, Beverly Eskridge, Yolanda Barkley, Sera Elizabeth Davidson; (back, l-r) Kip Pelt, Truman Boyle and Cpl. Jerry Rafferzeder. STAR teacher Tracey Muise was not in attendance. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
Updated: And the winners are....
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks