The annual community awards banquet will be held tonight beginning at 7 p.m. at the Farley Estate and is a sellout. Ashleighanne Andrews will preside assisted by Miss Buggy Days Katelyn Womack.
Multiple awards will be presented, including STAR student and the ‘of the year’ presentations including career woman, law enforcement officer, firefighter, volunteer, business person and outstanding citizen.
Those nominated for outstanding citizen of the year are Glen Allen, Christopher Deraney, Dr. Eldridge and Mrs. Evelyn Harris, Kelly Hughes and Brad White.
Those nominated for business person of the year are Sherry Farr and Kip Pelt while those nominated for volunteer of the year are Beverly Eskridge and Ashley Gilles.
If you cannot attend, check back tonight for realtime results from the banquet...
AND THE WINNERS ARE:
Citizen of the Year:
Businessperson of the Year:
STAR student and teacher:
Career Woman of the Year:
Law Enforcement Officer of the Year:
Firefighter of the Year:
Volunteer of the Year:
