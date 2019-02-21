Early voting begins Monday on referendums on the construction of a new jail and Sunday sales of beer and wine in the county. Advance ballots may be cast daily at the elections board office in the courthouse annex from 8 a.m. 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. - 5 p.m.
The early voting period runs through March 15. Saturday voting will be available on March 9 from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Election day is March 19 when polling places throughout the county will be open from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. The voter registration period has expired.
If the voters approve, package sales of beer and wine would be allowed in licensed retail establishments from 12:30 -11:30 p.m. on Sundays.
If the jail vote passes, the county commission will be authorized to issue up to $15.5 million in general obligation bonds to fund the construction of a new jail. The new facility would be built on the site of the current rodeo arena adjacent to the current, outdated jail.
For more information or to request an absentee ballot, call the elections board office at 770-358-5235.
