Ronald Gilbert, Sr.

Mr. Ronald L. “Ronnie” Gilbert, Sr., age 78 of Barnesville passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 10, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer. Mr. Gilbert was born in Miami, Florida, on November 3, 1940, to the late Mr. Lucius S. Gilbert and the late Fannie C. Gilbert. He is also preceded in death by his brother, James Gilbert, sister-in-law, Erin Gilbert, grandparents Jesse James Clark and “Mama” Clark and Ludie Mae Dean.
Mr. Gilbert is survived by his son, Ronald, Jr. (Doris) of Grandview, Tennessee and his daughter, Kathleen (“Kathy” and Larry) Wallace of Chattanooga, Tennessee. He was most proud of his grandchildren, Shane (Megan), Sara, Angela, Paul, Emily, Patrick, Elizabeth, Susan, Joshua and Jennifer. He adored his great grandchildren, Jayce, Adeline, Zachary, Noah, Madeleine (“Maddy”), Sawyer, Tristin, Naiomi and Kiara.
Mr. Gilbert graduated from Gordon Military High School where he enjoyed his time as an Eagle Scout. He retired after more than 41 years of service to the William Carter Company. Mr. Gilbert was a great family man and loving father. He will always be remembered for the love he had for his family, friends and hometown of Barnesville.
The family would like to thank the caring staff of NHC, Rossville, Georgia and Hospice of Chattanooga.
Memorials may be made to a charity of your choice.
A funeral service for Mr. Ronald Gilbert will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at Breedlove Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery.The family will receive friends at Williams-Westbury Funeral Home on Saturday, February 23, 2019 from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M.
To sign the online registry or to send a condolence online, please do so at www.williams-westburyfuneralhome.com
Williams-Westbury Funeral Home, 526 College Drive, Barnesville, is serving the Wilson family.

