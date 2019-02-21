/Unitedbank
/Eedition

Updated: Lunch & Learn highlights container gardening

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Features
Thursday, February 21. 2019
Updated: 3 hours ago
The county extension service's Lunch & Learn event for March will feature a presentation on container gardening by Sherri Dorn. The event will be held March 4 from 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Cost is $10. For more information, call 770.358.5163.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette