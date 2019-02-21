Skip to first row site navigation
Skip to second row site navigation
Skip to news entries
Skip to archive page
Skip to double wide sidebar
Skip to tabbed sidebar
Skip to left sidebar
Skip to right sidebar
Home
Classifieds
Community Page
Schedules
▼
Gordon Sports
LCHS Baseball
Trojan Football
Local Weather
About Us
Subscribe
Contact Us
Real Estate
Lunch & Learn highlights container gardening
Barnesville.com
Top Stories
News
Crime/Arrests
▼
Crime
Arrests
Births/Obituaries
▼
Births
Obituaries
Sports
Opinion
▼
Geiger's Counter
Food/Features
▼
Food
Features
Public Notices
Updated:
Lunch & Learn highlights container gardening
Posted by
Walter Geiger
in
Features
Thursday, February 21. 2019
Updated: 3 hours ago
The county extension service's Lunch & Learn event for March will feature a presentation on container gardening by Sherri Dorn. The event will be held March 4 from 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Cost is $10. For more information, call 770.358.5163.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (
Linear
| Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please
login
or
register
to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Login
Username
Password
First time users SIGN UP HERE!
Comments
No Thanks
about
Man sought for questioning in theft of checks, fraud
Wed, Feb 13, 2019 - 01:36 PM
Samuel L Jackson?
No Thanks
about
Crawford murder suspect plotted to kill transport deputies
Tue, Feb 12, 2019 - 04:59 PM
There is truly pure evil in this world. Even in our little niche of it. I have to s [...]
Bee Sweet
about
First haircut
Mon, Feb 11, 2019 - 06:33 PM
What a wonderful story! Thank you, Mr. Ruffin. And that little boy is just a punkin’!
Recent Stories
Lunch & Learn highlights container gardening
Thursday, February 21 2019
Ronald Gilbert, Sr.
Thursday, February 21 2019
Early voting begins Feb. 25 on new jail, Sunday sales referendums
Thursday, February 21 2019
Awards banquet tonight is sold out
Thursday, February 21 2019
Lady Trojans eliminated 67-57
Wednesday, February 20 2019
Archives
February 2019
January 2019
Recent...
Older...
Copyright
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Powered by
s9y
&
Optional Necessity
•
Admin
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette