Sappington, Oxford to speak at South Georgia Film Festival

Barnesville’s Niki Sappington and Kathy Oxford have been invited to speak during a panel discussion March 2 at the South Georgia Film Festival on the campus of Valdosta State University.
Sappington, Barnesville’s director of community development, and Oxford, executive director of the IDA, will discuss the impact the production of HBO’s ‘Sharp Objects’ had on the community.
Niki Sappington (left) and Kathy Oxford.
