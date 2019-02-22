/Unitedbank
Niki Sappington (left) and Kathy Oxford.

Sappington, Oxford to speak at South Georgia Film Festival

Walter Geiger
Walter Geiger
Friday, February 22. 2019
Barnesville’s Niki Sappington and Kathy Oxford have been invited to speak during a panel discussion March 2 at the South Georgia Film Festival on the campus of Valdosta State University.

Sappington, Barnesville’s director of community development, and Oxford, executive director of the IDA, will discuss the impact the production of HBO’s ‘Sharp Objects’ had on the community.

Please login or register to read the rest of this story.
